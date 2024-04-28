Trail Blazers News: Former Portland Star Sidelined For Crucial Playoff Game
Former Portland Trail Blazers star point guard Damian Lillard has been ruled out for the Milwaukee Bucks in their crucial game four playoff game against the Indiana Pacers. Lillard hurt his Achilles toward the end of game three and is now being forced to sit out.
This is massive news for the Bucks as they are already without the services of star Giannis Antetokounmpo in the series. To add more insult to injury, the Bucks find themselves down 3-1 in the series to Indiana.
Lillard spent his entire career with the Trail Blazers before asking for a trade this past offseason. Portland finally obliged but sent him to Milwaukee, instead of his desired Miami.
He meant the world to the Portland organization and community during his time here. Fans didn't want to see Lillard go but it was time for both sides to move on from each other. Entering the playoffs, Lillard had a true chance to win a title but with the injuries to both stars on Milwaukee, the chances have dropped dramatically.
We all wish Lillard a speedy recovery and maybe the Bucks can do just enough to steal game four on the road. Injuries are the worst especially when they happen in the postseason.
