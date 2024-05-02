Trail Blazers Draft All-Big Sky, All-Pac-12 First Teamers in Second Round of New Mock
The Portland Trail Blazers have a variety of picks at their disposal in this June's impending 2024 NBA Draft.
While considerable ink has been spilled with regards to the two potential lottery pick-level talents Portland general manager Joe Cronin may select near the top of the draft (the Trail Blazers have their own pick, plus the rights to the Golden State Warriors' top-four protected pick), it feels like time to explore some of the options available to the club with its two second round draft selections.
In a fresh mock draft, Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report thinks that the Trail Blazers will draft another Weber State product, this time 6-foot-6 small forward Dillon Jones, with the No. 34 pick, plus UCLA Bruins power/forward center Adem Bona, a two-time Pac-12 All-Defensive Teamer and a 2024 All-Pac-12 honoree, using its No. 40 pick.
"While there is still some debate over [Jones'] NBA fit, there are bound to be certain teams willing to take a chance on a [6-foot-6] ball-handler whose creation, live-dribble passing, physicality and shotmaking translated to 20.8 points, 9.8 boards, 5.2 assists and 2.0 steals per game," Wasserman opines.
"NBA teams should know what they're getting and what they're not with Adem Bona," Wasserman writes. "He can bring instant defensive activity/switchability and athletic finishing. And he'll remain a threat in the post with his drop steps into hooks."
"Being foul- and turnover-prone will just mean a reduced role, likely one off the bench for the foreseeable future," Wasserman concludes regarding Bona.
