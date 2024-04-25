Trail Blazers News: Breakout Rookie Breaks Downs Skills He'll Develop In Offseason
The Portland Trail Blazers may have just wrapped up a dismal 21-61 season in 2023-24, but the team boasts some promising young talent.
One of the most surprisingly promising additions, 6'8" rookie small forward Toumani Camara, emerged as a fascinating defense-first wing. The Belgian swingman, 23, was selected with the No. 52 pick out of Dayton in last summer's draft. While with the Flyers, he was named to the Atlantic 10 All-Defensive Team and two All-Atlantic 10 teams.
Per Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland, Camara has outlined some areas of improvement he's looking to focus on over the summer.
“I think my shooting, finishing and ball handling - keep working on my physical abilities and reading screens better,” Camara said.
In his 70 games with the Trail Blazers this past season (49 starts), Camara logged modest sums of 7.5 points on .450/.337/.758 shooting splits, 4.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.
