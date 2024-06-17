Former Trail Blazers Wing Hoping for NBA Comeback?
Croatian swingman Mario Hezonja was once seen as being the kind of no-brainer lottery pick who possessed the playmaking, jumper, and athletic upside that drew comparison with a certain Los Angeles Lakers Hall of Fame shooting guard who happened to be his idol. Kobe Bryant was actually still playing when Herzonja was selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic.
The 6-foot-8 forward, still just 29, never quite realized those lofty goals during his five NBA seasons, which he split between the Orlando Magic, New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers. During his final year in the league, Portland took a flyer on Hezonja. Across 53 contests (mostly as a bench power forward), he averaged 4.8 points on .422/.308/.814 shooting splits, 3.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 0.7 steals, in 16.4 minutes a night.
After washing out of the NBA, Hezonja has played for clubs in Greece, Russia, and most recently Spain. He logged his last two seasons with Real Madrid. Hezonja was named an All-EuroLeague Second Teamer this past season, and won the EuroLeague championship with Real Madrid last year.
Now, it appears the ex-Blazer is gearing up for a potential return to the league.
Marc Stein reports on his Substack that Hezonja, now a free agent, is angling for his next NBA opportunity following four seasons abroad. Although Hezonja's shot at superstardom stateside seems over, he still has the size at least to intrigue.
More Trail Blazers: Draft Strategies, Bill Walton Tributes, Chauncey Billups' Future