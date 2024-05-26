Trail Blazers News: Portland Star Considered Top 10 Summer Trade Asset
The Portland Trail Blazers have a roster problem.
Well, in fairness, the Portland Trail Blazers have a lot of roster problems. It's not clear that the club as currently constructed has an actual future star, someone who can be one of the two best players on a title-contending team. It's not even clear which of the young players should start.
Much as the team seemed inclined to do during its Neil Olshey era, Portland has loaded up on an undersized backcourt, led by its three-headed non-monster of No. 3 rookie draft pick Scoot Henderson, former lottery pick Shaedon Sharpe, and well-compensated swingman Anfernee Simons. Simons started alongside Henderson for much of the 2023-24 year, in a depressing throwback to Portland's prior defense-free signature starting backcourt of guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.
Now, with none of that Simons/Henderson/Sharpe group meshing together, and the latter two under team control still with cost-effective rookie-salary deals, it seems like offloading the Simons money for value could be worth considering for team president Joe Cronin.
Per Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, Simons is seen as the ninth-best trade prospect this offseason. Buckley cites Simons' creation, three point shooting, athleticism, and lateral quickness off the bounce as the determining factors that could entice rival NBA franchises, should the Blazers look to make some major changes.
