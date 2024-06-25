Trail Blazers News: Portland Targeting Specific Position with Top Draft Pick
The Portland Trail Blazers possess the Nos. 7 and 14 picks in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft, which tips off tomorrow evening in New York at 4:30 p.m. PT.
Whom will team general manager Joe Cronin look to draft with his top lottery pick?
According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, Portland is apparently circling a center with its top option, the No. 7 selection. O'Connor notes that the Trail Blazers have worked out both University of Connecticut Huskies center Donovan Clingan, the two-time reigning champion, and Purdue big man Zach Edey, the best player on runner-up team to Clingan's Huskies this past spring.
The Trail Blazers also control the Nos. 34 and 40 picks in the second round, which for the first time will be broadcast separately, on Thursday.
Does the Trail Blazers' interest in adding a young, high-upside center suggest that the team seems poised to move on from incumbent starting five Deandre "DominAyton" Ayton, and/or oft-injured reserve Robert Williams III? Williams, at least, seems like optimal trade fodder, but given his injury history he may be tough to move off of without having to give up future draft equity.
Ayton, the former No. 1 pick in 2018 (over Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Trae Young), has fallen mightily from his days as a top-shelf prospect for the Phoenix Suns. He was a starting center and perhaps the fourth-best player on an also-ran Finals club, led by All-Stars Devin Booker and Chris Paul, in 2021, but chemistry issues with his former teammates and coach Monty Williams compelled his offloading to Portland last summer. Still just 25, he remains a solid two-way center, albeit an erratic one on a far-too-generous contract. Clearly, if the Trail Blazers are already interested in moving on, the team may not see him as its five of the future.
