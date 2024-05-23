Trail Blazers News: Journeyman Wing May Have Earned Future Roster Spot with Portland
The Portland Trail Blazers are entering another offseason where they are looking to simply build out a core for the future. After a 21-61 finish, Portland is searching for answers but they may have found a keeper along the wing position.
Wing player Dalano Banton seemed to earn his keep with Portland this past season after bouncing around the league a little bit to start his career. He saw some time with the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors over the last few years after being selected No. 46 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft.
This past season, Banton averaged 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. He was a key piece to the Blazers down the stretch and may have earned a prime roster spot moving forward.
Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian/OregonLive broke down the emergence of Banton for this team going forward. He holds a club option for $2.2 million next season, which Portland should pick up.
"The Blazers have long lacked impactful size and length coming off the bench. Banton plays multiple positions and is an unselfish player. He took 15 shots per game with the Blazers, but mostly out of necessity. His mental makeup is that of a playmaker. Banton elevating his scoring efficiency with Portland is a bonus."
Banton at the very least earned a chance to stay with the team next season so they can see if he is a true keeper. He put in the hard work this year and will likely be rewarded for it.
“I feel like I prepared for the opportunity,” Banton said. “I got here and showed what I could do.”
If Portland is smart, they give him another chance. The Trail Blazers are looking to get back to being competitive and they need anyone who can help them get to that point.
