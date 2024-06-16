Trail Blazers News: Portland Works Out G League Ignite Big Man

G League Ignite’s Tyler Smith has been one of the more active prospects on the pre-draft workout circuit.



Smith visited the Trail Blazers, Heat, Lakers, Pelicans, Raptors, Knicks and Wizards, per @hoopshype.



The 6’11” 19-year-old’s range appears to be firmly in the top-25. pic.twitter.com/WfNq73dAIb