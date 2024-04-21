Trail Blazers News: Portland Drafts 2 Underdeveloped Pros In Expert Mock
The Portland Trail Blazers most likely boast not one but two lottery picks in the first round of this summer's impending NBA draft (in addition to their own pick, they also have the top-four-protected draft rights to the Golden State Warriors' first). The team has a variety of options at its disposal. Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer lays out some intriguing potentialities in a fresh mock.
With their projected No. 7 pick, O'Connor has Portland drafted G League combo forward Ron Holland, whom O'Connor compares to the Sacramento Kings' Harrison Barnes.
"Dipping back into the G League might be a scary proposition for Portland considering Scoot Henderson’s struggles this season, but Holland would be a solid fit," O'Connor writes. "He provides hard-nosed defense and some shot-creation upside from the wing position. After closing the Ignite season strong, he shouldn’t be forgotten as a potential top-five selection. And a team like the Blazers can afford to be patient."
He projects as a switchy, defense-first starter. On offense, O'Connor likes the 6'8" forward's ability to create for himself off the dribble, but is concerned about Holland's ability to gather properly as a spot-up shooter.
In this mock, O'Connor thinks the Trail Blazers will select Tidjane Salaun out of French club Cholet. The 6'9" forward's O'Connor pro comp is Chandler Parsons, who before he got hurt was an entertaining point forward.
"Salaun, much like Ron Holland, is an underdeveloped yet talented two-way forward worthy of an investment, especially if he slips this far on draft night. I could even see the Blazers taking him at no. 5," O'Connor writes.
