Trail Blazers News: The Warriors' Play-In Loss Looks Like Portland's Gain
Just two seasons removed from capturing their fourth NBA title in eight years, the Golden State Warriors' dynasty days certainly look over, after the team failed to win even a single play-in game this season.
Golden State, the No. 10 seed this year, was blown out of its 9-10 play-in matchup against the Sacramento Kings, 118-94. To add insult to injury, the Kings just got blown out of their subsequent play-in game against the formerly-No. 7-seeded New Orleans Pelicans, who are missing their best player Zion Williamson. New Orleans (which lost its 7-8 play-in matchup against the eighth-seeded Los Angeles Lakers) will advance to the playoffs proper as the No. 8 seed, and will play against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
But we digress. The 46-36 Warriors subsequently stumble to an uncertain offseason, which isn't just limited to the tenuous future of former five-time All-Star Klay Thompson, who's about to be an unrestricted free agent, but its ability to bolster its youth/cheap rookie-scale contracts in the NBA lottery.
That's because Golden State owes the Portland Trail Blazers its first round pick this season, unless it lands into the top four of the draft. At present, before the draft lottery, the Warriors have the lowest odds of nabbing a top pick in the draft, tied with the now-eliminated Kings (who sport an identical record).
Portland, of course, already has its own lottery selection, which as of right now (pre-lottery) looks like it has a pretty good chance of landing in the top five. This year's draft may not be regarded particularly highly, bu the Trail Blazers need as many quality young pieces as they can get under long-term team control. And you can certainly still find quality this season, if it's not in the form of guaranteed All-Stars.
