Trail Blazers News: Why Joe Cronin Sees Unloved 2024 Draft As "Opportunity"
The Portland Trail Blazers haven't made the playoffs in any of these past three seasons. In that time, the team has gone a miserable 81-165 while striving to build through the draft and by adding intriguing young players (plus the occasional bad veteran contract trade).
Portland has used its last two lottery picks on G League Ignite point guard Scoot Henderson and redshirt Kentucky shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe, with the No. 3 pick in 2023 and the No. 7 pick in 2022, respectively. Both have shown plenty of promising flashes, but neither has yet become a consistent star. It's early yet, though.
Portland general manager Joe Cronin is looking forward to what is widely viewed as a fairly talent-poor draft. While speaking with the press after his team's season officially wrapped up (as Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report writes), Cronin explained that, though this draft has been somewhat maligned, he's still interested in some of the talent in the range the Blazers will be picking.
"We view it as an intriguing opportunity," Cronin said. "With this draft, there doesn't appear to be a ton of consensus and we view that as an opportunity."
Don't forget, the Trail Blazers probably will have two lottery picks at their disposal, should they want to hold onto both. Portland has Golden State's top-four protected lottery pick. The Warriors did fall into the lottery, yes, so there is a chance they get a top-four selection in the lottery, but the odds are against that happening.
More NBA: Long-Injured Portland Star Still Considered Team's MVP