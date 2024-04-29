Draymond Green Reacts to Anthony Edwards Dominating Suns
The Minnesota Timberwolves completed a sweep of the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, winning a close Game 4 behind another dominant Anthony Edwards performance.
Finishing with 40 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists, Edwards was phenomenal in the win, and received praise from around the NBA world. One NBA player who reacted to Edwards' big night was Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, who sent out this post:
Green’s post came after Edwards threw down an emphatic dunk late in the fourth quarter that helped seal the win for Minnesota. Outplaying the Suns’ big three throughout this series, Edwards was often the best player on the floor. This, among several other things, was a big difference in the series.
The Timberwolves will now await the outcome of the Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers series, which is currently 3-1 in favor of the defending champions. Many felt the Nuggets and Timberwolves would see each other in the Western Conference Finals, but the bracket broke in a way that has them set up for a second round battle if Denver can finish off the Lakers.
Minnesota has continued to prove they are no fluke, and the latest example comes in the form of a sweep over Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. If the Nuggets finish off the Lakers, Denver will be Minnesota's next challenge.
