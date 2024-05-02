Draymond Green's Strong Darvin Ham Statement
The future of Darvin Ham as the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers is very much in question. After a first round exit at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles has a lot to evaluate this summer. It has been reported several places that Ham’s job security is not as strong as it once was, as the Lakers could choose to go a different direction this summer.
During a recent episode of his podcast, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green shared his strong opinion on Ham’s situation with the Lakers.
“I think it’ll be wrong to fire him,” Green said of Ham, “[The Lakers’] roster didn’t get better than last year.”
Green does not believe that Ham deserves to get fired, and would like to see him return as the Lakers head coach next season. Many signs seem to be pointing towards Los Angeles going in a different direction with their head coaching position next season, but only time will tell.
Ham took the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals last season, and lost to the same Nuggets team that just eliminated the Lakers this postseason. Many were rightfully impressed with Ham’s ability to turn the Lakers around last season, but it seems as if he may not have a chance to continue building with this group.
