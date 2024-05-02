Draymond Green's Honest Statement on LeBron James Leaving the Lakers
After a Western Conference Finals run last season, it's become very clear after a first-round exit that the Los Angeles Lakers just aren't good enough. The team has some major questions to figure out, and those questions are only amplified by the uncertainty of LeBron James' future.
While LeBron was cryptic in his final postgame press conference with the Lakers, Draymond Green believes that LeBron will likely stay with the Lakers.
On the newest episode of The Draymond Green Show, Green revealed his candid thoughts on whether or not LeBron James would leave the Los Angeles Lakers.
"Some people think it's a foregone conclusion that Bron is going back to the Lakers," Green said. "I don't know that it's a foregone conclusion. I think if there was something that came about that was interesting, I think he'd look at it. But ultimately, I don't quite see him leaving L.A."
It's not entirely set in stone where LeBron James is going to go next season. The smart money should have him staying with the Lakers, but it's not guaranteed. If this season has shown anything though, it's that many of the teams with some of the older superstars like the Lakers, Warriors, and Clippers all have to ask themselves major questions moving forward. Each team has different problems, but they all have the common problem of not being good enough.
Related Articles
Klay Thompson Shares Strong Message Amid Contract Rumors
Steve Kerr Reacts to Warriors Receiving Zero Championship Votes in GM Survey