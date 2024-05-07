LeBron James Gives Strong Draymond Green Statement
It's no secret that LeBron James and Draymond Green are good friends with each other. With that level of friendship comes a level of knowledge that only very few have.
During the newest episode of LeBron James' Mind the Game Podcast, he revealed what Draymond Green's best offensive asset to the Warriors is.
"Draymond Green's biggest asset, offensively, for Golden State is his ability to get Steph open, Klay open, but then play in the pocket - where his asset is 4-on-3," James said. "Now, his IQ kicks in. That's the threat. If you can't cause a trigger..."
Draymond Green is the definition of a Swiss army knife in the NBA. He can score at the rim, pass the ball, spread the floor, play defense, and switch against multiple opponents. There are very few players in the NBA with the utility that he has, with the best example of one being a prime Nicolas Batum. However, with all of the positives that Draymond Green brings, there are some negatives.
The Warriors have found themselves at a point where it's a little scary to rely on Draymond Green both offensively and defensively. His inability to keep his emotions in check and stay in the game legitimately hurts the Warriors, especially when they're gameplanning to have him out on the court. The 2024-25 NBA season can not be a repeat of what the Warriors went through this season.
