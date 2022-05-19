Skip to main content
Andrew Wiggins Reacts to Defensive Effort on Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic averaged 32.5 points per game agains the Phoenix Suns in the second round but Andrew Wiggins is determined to make sure that doesn't happen in the Western Conference Finals

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

There are 94 feet from baseline to baseline on an NBA floor. Andrew Wiggins was determined to make sure Luka Doncic didn't have an easy step within that span. 

Wednesday night as the Golden State Warriors dismantled the Dallas Mavericks, 112-87, in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, Wiggins helped stifled Doncic. He was held to just 20 points for the first time this this postseason.

"Just make him work," Wiggins said after the game. "That was the main thing. 94 feet to make him work. Make everything tough for him. He's a good player. He's going to make shots, he's going to do his thing but just stay on him to make it tough for him."

According to his teammates, Wiggins wanted the opportunity and the assignment of guarding Doncic, who averaged 32.5 points per game against the Phoenix Suns. This included Game 7 where Doncic dropped 35 points while shooting 12-for1-19 from the floor.

Wednesday was a very different story for the Mavericks' point-forward, who scored just 20 points while shooting 6-for-18 from the field. 

Much of this was the product of a full-court press that Wiggins deployed while Doncic handled the ball up the court.

And while coming off of an emotional Game 7 win may have been a reason for the Mavericks' disappointing showing – particularly in Doncic's case — Wiggins' defensive effort clearly took a tole on Dallas' face of the franchise.

On top of locking down Doncic, Wiggins was also an ultra-efficient offensive piece for the Warriors as he scored 15 points in the first half to help the Warriors take a 9-point lead into halftime. Wiggins finished the night with 19. 

"I'm locked in, I'm motivated. When you see your work helping us play better, it just makes you want to do it more," Wiggins said. "It's adrenaline, you just feel good."

May 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is defended by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the first quarter in game one of the 2022 western conference finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
