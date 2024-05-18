Blockbuster Kevin Durant to Golden State Warriors Trade Idea Proposed
While the Phoenix Suns are not expected to trade Kevin Durant this summer, their first round sweep at the hand of the Minnesota Timberwolves has created speculation that they could make some big changes. If Phoenix did decide to blow this roster up, could a Durant to the Golden State Warriors trade be in play?
In a recent article, Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report proposed a hypothetical blockbuster deal that sends Durant back to the organization he won back-to-back Finals MVP awards with. The full deal looks like this:
Golden State Warriors get: Kevin Durant
Phoenix Suns get: Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and a 2025 first-round pick
The Warriors have been reluctant to include Kuminga in any trades, but could Durant change their mind? It truly depends what the organization values at this stage of their timeline. It is beyond clear that this current Warriors roster is nowhere near a title contender, having just missed the playoffs, so major changes are necessary if the Warriors truly value the final years of Steph Curry's stardom.
It's important to note that there is no reason to believe such a trade is even on the table for Golden State, as Phoenix will likely not move on from Durant, but a similar package for another star could certainly be an option for the Warriors this summer.
