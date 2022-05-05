Breaking: Dillon Brooks Suspended for Game 3

Skip to main content
The NBA has dished out official disciplinary action against Memphis guard Dillion Brooks following his flagrant 2 in Game 2.

The NBA's league office has taken official disciplinary action against Dillon Brooks.

According to an official statement released Wednesday afternoon, Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillion Brooks has been suspended for one game as an additional punishment for his flagrant 2 foul in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals playoff series against the Golden State Warriors.

"Brooks has been suspended one game without pay for having made unnecessary and excessive contact against Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II, resulting in substantial injury," said NBA Communications per the press release. "Brooks will serve his suspension Saturday, May 7 when the Grizzlies visit the Warriors for Game 3 at Chase Center."

The foul in which the suspension derives from was committed less than three minutes into Game 2 at FedExForum as Payton II went up to attempt a layup. Striking Payton in the head, Brooks sent the Warriors guard crashing to the ground, resulting in a broken elbow as well as ligament damage, according to an MRI performed on Payton II's arm Wednesday.

Brooks' actions resulted in a flagrant 2 penalty which comes with an automatic ejection from the game. It also drew harsh words from Warriors players and coaches alike who called the play "dirty." 

"Dillon Brooks broke the code," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said after the game Tuesday night. "There’s a code that players follow. You never put a guy’s season or career in jeopardy by taking someone out in mid-air and clubbing him across the head and ultimately fracturing Gary’s elbow."

Payton II will reportedly miss at least three weeks thanks to the broken elbow and may very well be sidelined for the remainder of Golden State's playoff run this season.

