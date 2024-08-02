Critical News on Lauri Markkanen Trade to Golden State Warriors
The dream of the Golden State Warriors acquiring Utah Jazz All-Star Lauri Markkanen seems like it may be slowly coming to an end, with an absolute whimper.
According to the latest report from Monte Poole NBC Sports Bay Area, the Golden State Warriors are likely going to miss out on Lauri Markkanen. During an interview on the Dubs Talk podcast, Poole revealed the latest update.
"It's been trending toward the Warriors not getting Lauri," Poole said. "It's been doing that slowly, a little bit more each day for the past couple of weeks. Keep in mind, Danny Ainge never put Lauri Markkanen on the market. It wasn't like we gotta move him. It was always, we don't have to move, he likes it here, we like what he does. If you want him, you gotta really come strong, then maybe we'll think about it. The Warriors didn't come strong enough for Danny Ainge's liking, so you have a standoff, and that's what's happened."
The biggest issue in the Golden State Warriors pursuing Lauri Markkanen is that Markkanen was never on the table. For both Paul George and Lauri Markkanen, the Warriors have failed to make a package that's worth making the other side move. It speaks volumes that the Warriors' offer for Paul George was worse than the Clippers getting Nicolas Batum, Kevin Porter Jr., and Derrick Jones Jr. with the cap space.
"If Lauri Markkanen is so happy in Utah, which is what I'm getting, how hungry is he to win? Maybe he's thinking we'll get there in two or three years, who knows what Danny Ainge is telling him, what Will Hardy is telling him," Poole said. "These guys like him and they want to keep him, and they're not going to trade him unless you wow them with a deal."
While Lauri Markkanen to the Golden State Warriors isn't completely dead, it's starting to look like another missed opportunity for the franchise that really needed to make a big move this offseason.