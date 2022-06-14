Skip to main content
Draymond Green Anticipates Big Night from Curry in Game 6

Stephen Curry didn't play particularly well in Game 5 but Draymond Green thinks that could bode well for the Warriors on Thursday

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry broke a 233-game streak of hitting at least one three-pointer per night on Monday. 

Despite his struggles, Curry and the Warriors were still able to earn a pivotal Game 5 win to give Golden State control of the NBA Finals. According to Draymond Green, Curry's rough shooting night could mean a monster performance in Game 6 as the Warriors look to close out the Celtics in Boston. 

"It was huge and that's good for us. He was 0-for-9 from 3 and he's going to be livid going into Game 6," Green said after the game. "That's exactly what we need."

After Game 4 when Curry exploded for 43 points, the overarching narrative was that the Warriors were leaving Curry helpless on the floor without any support. 

Game 5 appeared to silence that criticism as four other players finished in double figures scoring. In fact, Curry was just the third-highest scorer on his team with just 16 points.

Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson scored 26 and 21 points, respectively to lead the Warriors while Curry shot just 7-for-22 from the field. 

"Obviously we have spoke about it and I don't think he's out there helpless as the narrative," Green said. "But everyone is doing their part. Tonight, a night where he didn't have it going, we found offense elsewhere. And that's kind of what it's been. 

"In the same token, if he's got it going, we're going to be heavy Steph Curry, that's just what it is," Green continued. "The whole notion of 'he doesn't have help,' when he got 43, he's going to keep shooting. And we're going to keep doing all that we can to get him shooting."

Regardless of the fashion in which it was captured, the Golden State Warriors are now just one win away from capturing their fourth NBA title in eight years. 

For Green, who's been a part of all three previous championships, he understands the magnitude of Game 5 and can appreciate the chance to close out the series.

"I don't think there's a different type of satisfaction, a win is a win," Green said. "Whether Steph goes for 43, 10 and 4 or if he finishes with 16 on 7-for-22 shooting a win is a win."

Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) celebrates with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first quarter against the Boston Celtics in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
