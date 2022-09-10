Skip to main content
Draymond Green Reacts to Michigan State Hall of Fame Induction

Michigan State University Athletic Director Alan Haller, left, hands 2022 Hall of Fame inductee Draymond Green a take-home plaque during an induction ceremony on Friday, Sept. 9, 2021, at the Clara Bell Smith Center on the MSU campus in East Lansing.

Draymond Green is a Spartan for life but now he's been immortalized as one.

Draymond Green has represented Michigan State his entire NBA career. 

From betting on March Madness games to even butting heads with championship-winning teammates like Jordan Poole — a Michigan product — Green has made it clear where his allegiances lie. 

This week, Michigan State gave one back to Draymond as the school inducted the former Spartan into the MSU Athletics Hall of Fame. Officially added Friday, Green was part of a nine-person class for 2022.

“I literally got chills down my arms when he told me,” Green said on his podcast this week when recalling the moment he received the phone call from MSU Athletic Director Alan Haller. "I'm going into the Hall of Fame. Absolutely insane."

For Green, a 10-year NBA career, highlighted by four NBA titles has created an unimaginable amount of success as a professional. But as Michigan State, the Saginaw, MI product was an all-time great.

In fact, while averaging 10.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game over four years, Green led the Spartans to two Final Four appearances and three Big 10 titles (2009, 2010 and 2012).

Not to mention, Green finished his career at Michigan State ranked as the leader in rebounds (1,096), second in steals (180) and eighth in blocks (117).

Green also credited his coach Tom Izzo, who mentored him as a young, rambunctious player early in his college career. 

"Coach Izz. Through all the meetings, the film sessions, practices, games yelling. The one thing, the constant was the love you showed and how much you cared," Green said with teary eyes during his induction ceremony. "You were and are the true definition of wanting more success for someone than they even want for themselves. You would say 'I'm living my dream. I want to see you live yours.' I appreciate that." 

Now, as Green enters his 11th season in the NBA, in pursuit of a a fifth NBA title with the Golden State Warriors, Green is and will forever be an immortalized member of Michigan State.

"I’ve always talked about being a part of this organization forever,” Green said “And it’s things like (this) that make you feel that way. It’s not that you win some games. It’s not that you got paid. It’s things like (this) that make you loyal to an organization. It means a lot to me.”

