Draymond Green Reveals Why Warriors Are Still Confident

The Golden State Warriors haven't trailed in a playoff series all year. Until Thursday night.

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Warriors have won each Game 1 in their previous three playoff series this postseason.

But Thursday night was different. Despite taking a 12 point lead in to the final frame of the game, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Boston Celtics, 120-108 and now trail 0-1 in the NBA Finals. 

Despite this fact, Draymond Green is confident in his Warriors, who have faced 0-1 holes before — even overcoming them. 

"No, it's fine. You get a chance to do something else," Green said. "Do it in a different way and embrace the challenge. We've always embraced challenges."

The Golden State Warriors haven't trailed in an NBA playoff series since losing Game 1 to the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals.

Thursday, the Warriors dominated the first three quarters of Game 1, being paced by Stephen Curry who scored 21 of his 34 points in the first half. But after giving up nine three-pointers to the Celtics in the fourth quarter, a 12-point lead evaporated and turned into a 15-point deficit with just over two minutes to play. 

"They hit 21 threes and Marcus Smart, Derrick White and Al Horford combined for 15 of them," Green said. "We'll be fine."

In terms of three-point shooting, Green was perhaps the worst of any player on the floor, missing all four of the triples he took. 

While a series-opening loss may not be the way the Warriors wanted to begin this NBA Finals run, the good news for them is that they will have a chance to redeem themselves Sunday night in Game 2. 

In addition, the Warriors have won at least one road game in each of the last 25 playoff series they've played in.

"It's no different and we'll embrace this [challenge,]" Green said. "So no, it's not a hit to the confidence, at all. Not one bit."

Jun 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after a basket against the Boston Celtics during the first half in game one of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Draymond Green Reveals Why Warriors Are Still Confident

