Draymond Green's Honest Statement on Bronny James' Future in NBA
NBA Draft prospect Bronny James has been going through the pre-draft process over the last week, which has created a lot of discussion about where he might go in the draft and what his NBA career could look like.
During a recent episode of his podcast, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green addressed his thoughts on what James’ NBA career could look like, saying the young guard has what it takes to play at the NBA level.
Green has a close relationship with LeBron James, who is of course Bronny’s father, and all three are represented by Klutch Sports. The basketball world is very curious how the draft will play out for James, because there is always the storyline about the possibility of him playing with his father, but it seems neither Bronny nor LeBron are overly motivated to make that happen this summer.
There will be a lot of eyes on Bronny James as he begins his NBA career, but the young guard seems to have the right mindset entering the league. Wanting to impact the game in whatever way he can, James is not focused on entering the league and trying to become a star right away.
Understanding that he will likely have an opportunity to play a specific role at the NBA level, James seems motivated to be elite in that role. This is the type of mindset that can create a very solid NBA player, and James certainly seems to understand that.
Related Articles
Klay Thompson Shares Strong Message Amid Contract Rumors
Steve Kerr Reacts to Warriors Receiving Zero Championship Votes in GM Survey