Draymond Green's Shocking Statement on Rudy Gobert Missing Game for Birth of Child
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert missed Game 2 vs. the Denver Nuggets due to the birth of his child. Minnesota was able to handle business without the Defensive Player of the Year, but Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green wasn’t entirely sure about the decision to miss the game.
“I was a little skeptical starting the game off, because Rudy was going to miss the game,” Green said on a recent episode of his podcast. “I just felt like — I'm a father of four. I love my kids and I love my wife, but she's going to have to hold off for me just a few more hours for a playoff game. Me, personally.”
Green added, “Number one, congratulations to him. Anytime we bring new life into this world it's a special thing. And that's something, as I said, as a father of four, that I don't take for granted at all. But I also try to not take this game for granted... So when I heard Rudy wasn't going to play, I was like, ‘Wow.’ To me it almost felt as if you were almost cashing it in. Like, 'We won Game 1.’ Because my first immediate question was if they lost Game 1, would the approach be the same? If you lost Game 1 and you're in jeopardy of going down 0-2, would the approach be the same or would you be there?"
It ultimately did not matter, as Minnesota won Game 2 without Gobert.
