Inside The Warriors

Draymond Green's Shocking Statement on Rudy Gobert Missing Game for Birth of Child

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green said this about Rudy Gobert

Joey Linn

Nov 12, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23)
Nov 12, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) / Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert missed Game 2 vs. the Denver Nuggets due to the birth of his child. Minnesota was able to handle business without the Defensive Player of the Year, but Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green wasn’t entirely sure about the decision to miss the game.

“I was a little skeptical starting the game off, because Rudy was going to miss the game,” Green said on a recent episode of his podcast. “I just felt like — I'm a father of four. I love my kids and I love my wife, but she's going to have to hold off for me just a few more hours for a playoff game. Me, personally.”

Green added, “Number one, congratulations to him. Anytime we bring new life into this world it's a special thing. And that's something, as I said, as a father of four, that I don't take for granted at all. But I also try to not take this game for granted... So when I heard Rudy wasn't going to play, I was like, ‘Wow.’ To me it almost felt as if you were almost cashing it in. Like, 'We won Game 1.’ Because my first immediate question was if they lost Game 1, would the approach be the same? If you lost Game 1 and you're in jeopardy of going down 0-2, would the approach be the same or would you be there?"

It ultimately did not matter, as Minnesota won Game 2 without Gobert.

Related Articles

Klay Thompson Shares Strong Message Amid Contract Rumors

Steve Kerr Reacts to Warriors Receiving Zero Championship Votes in GM Survey

Steve Kerr Gets Brutally Honest About Warriors vs. Lakers

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.