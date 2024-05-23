Draymond Green Sends Strong Warning to Anthony Edwards
Anthony Edwards has been arguably the most confident player in the NBA today. Even when his team lost games against the Denver Nuggets, Edwards showed no lack of confidence. For the first time in these playoffs, Edwards showed some level of doubt - something Draymond Green believes can be a weakness.
After the Timberwolves' shocking Game 1 loss against the Dallas Mavericks, Anthony Edwards said postgame that he believed his team was just tired. When Draymond Green saw that footage, he issued a warning to Anthony Edwards.
"I've been very, very, very big on Ant Man's interviews after these games," Green said on The Draymond Green Show. "And the reason being is because I know what those interviews mean. Number one, I'm looking for any little edge I can get... One thing that can come from watching an interview is you spot weakness."
Draymond Green believes that the Dallas Mavericks are going to look at Anthony Edwards' postgame comments as weakness. Not only that, but whatever Anthony Edwards says, Karl-Anthony Towns and the rest of the Timberwolves follow.
"The great young leader that Ant Man is and blossoming into, and I think he's going to be one of the best. I thought he showed weakness in the interview last night, for the first time," Green said. "You don't want to give guys an out. Because guess what, if I'm the Dallas Mavericks, I'm watching that, and I'm like, 'Oh, they tired,' get greedy."
Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves had a total of 48 hours to regroup and get ready for Game 2 against the Dallas Mavericks. It doesn't matter who is tired, the games are going to get played.
Related Articles
Klay Thompson Shares Strong Message Amid Contract Rumors
Steve Kerr Reacts to Warriors Receiving Zero Championship Votes in GM Survey