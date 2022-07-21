Exclusive: Bob Myers Reveals Favorite Moment of Warriors Playoffs Run

It's been quite a ride for Warriors general manager, Bob Myers.

After winning his fourth championship in eight seasons, the former UCLA Bruin was asked to reflect on his favorite moments of the latest title run for Golden State.

"The Memphis series was memorable," Myers told Inside the Warriors during an exclusive interview. "That was a hard series. I remember feeling like 'If we get through them, we might have a shot at the whole thing."

For many, Golden State's hard-fought 3-2 series win over Memphis was viewed as the real test of the Western Conference as the winner would likely prevail to the NBA Finals. As proven, after squeaking out a narrow win in the rivalry-producing battle, Golden State ran past the Dallas Mavericks in the actual Western Conference Finals, dominating in 4-1 fashion.

What about after winning the conference title, though? Myers says he wasn't completely sold that the Warriors would hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy as they looked ahead to the NBA Finals in June.

"We were talking last night, Steve and I, about when we figured it might be possible but we were talking about Boston and I said, 'Well if we play Boston, maybe we can win a couple of games,'" Myers said. "Maybe we can make it a series. So that was the team we thought would be hard to get by."

The Warriors were clearly pushed to their limits, trailing 2-1 heading into Game 4. But after rattling off three-straight wins — two of which in Boston — the Warriors found a way to reach the top of the mountain yet again.

"There's not one moment," Myers said. "But the whole thing was a pretty good journey."