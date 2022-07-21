Skip to main content
Exclusive: Bob Myers Reveals Favorite Moment of Warriors Playoffs Run

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Exclusive: Bob Myers Reveals Favorite Moment of Warriors Playoffs Run

Bob Myers relived some of the Warriors' fairytale season Wednesday night on the red carpet before the ESPY Awards.

It's been quite a ride for Warriors general manager, Bob Myers.

After winning his fourth championship in eight seasons, the former UCLA Bruin was asked to reflect on his favorite moments of the latest title run for Golden State. 

"The Memphis series was memorable," Myers told Inside the Warriors during an exclusive interview. "That was a hard series. I remember feeling like 'If we get through them, we might have a shot at the whole thing."

For many, Golden State's hard-fought 3-2 series win over Memphis was viewed as the real test of the Western Conference as the winner would likely prevail to the NBA Finals. As proven, after squeaking out a narrow win in the rivalry-producing battle, Golden State ran past the Dallas Mavericks in the actual Western Conference Finals, dominating in 4-1 fashion.

What about after winning the conference title, though? Myers says he wasn't completely sold that the Warriors would hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy as they looked ahead to the NBA Finals in June.

"We were talking last night, Steve and I, about when we figured it might be possible but we were talking about Boston and I said, 'Well if we play Boston, maybe we can win a couple of games,'" Myers said. "Maybe we can make it a series. So that was the team we thought would be hard to get by."

The Warriors were clearly pushed to their limits, trailing 2-1 heading into Game 4. But after rattling off three-straight wins — two of which in Boston — the Warriors found a way to reach the top of the mountain yet again.

"There's not one moment," Myers said. "But the whole thing was a pretty good journey."

Feb 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers speaks with Dallas Mavericks majority owner Mark Cuban before the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
News

Exclusive: Bob Myers Reveals Favorite Moment of Warriors Playoffs Run

By C.J. Peterson14 seconds ago
USATSI_18533059_168390270_lowres
News

Grant Williams Confidently Believes Celtics Were 'Better Team' Than Warriors

By Farbod Esnaashari5 hours ago
Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) looks on before game five of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Andrew Wiggins Regrets Getting Vaccinated

By C.J. Peterson23 hours ago
1139184479.jpg.0
News

Report: Veteran Free Agent Expected to Join Warriors

By Joey LinnJul 19, 2022 5:58 PM EDT
https---bluemanhoop.com-wp-content-uploads-getty-images-2017-07-514084386
News

Steph Curry Believes 2017 Warriors Beat Kobe-Shaq Lakers

By Joey LinnJul 18, 2022 10:34 PM EDT
l2kq5v2wmn0mhijikg3r
News

Warriors Owner Shares Bold Statement About Steph Curry

By Joey LinnJul 17, 2022 9:15 PM EDT
28caa244334f6d93de60e1469e5b4402_crop_exact
News

Scottie Pippen: Steph Curry is 'Mini LeBron'

By Joey LinnJul 16, 2022 8:31 PM EDT
lebron-james-stephen-curry
News

LeBron James Shares Hilarious Reaction to Viral Steph Curry Celebration

By Joey LinnJul 16, 2022 4:14 PM EDT
1195158377
News

Donte DiVincenzo Reveals Why He Chose Warriors

By Joey LinnJul 15, 2022 10:05 PM EDT