Gary Payton Sr. Talks Son's Career, Steph Curry, NBA Finals, and More

After six years of battling for a roster spot, Gary Payton II has solidified himself as an NBA player. His dad, NBA legend Gary Payton Sr., never doubted his son's ability. Understanding that it was only a matter of time until ability and preparation met opportunity, Gary Payton is not one bit surprised that his son has emerged as a key contributor for an NBA Finals team.

"Listen, that’s my son. If he doesn’t have talent, then that’s just crazy to me. I’m not really surprised by his talent. His talent is right, I just think he got an opportunity to get to a basketball team that let him show his talent," Payton said. "For the first six years, teams weren’t giving him the ability [to show his talent], coaches weren’t giving him the ability [to show his talent], and now I think they feel really silly about the situation, because the Golden State Warriors have given him the opportunity.”

Gary Payton II is on his fourth team in six seasons; however, prior to this year, the versatile guard had never appeared in more than 30 games in a single season. Having just played 71 regular season games for the Western Conference champions, including 7 playoff games before suffering an injury, GP2 has proven that the only thing stopping him up until this point in his career was a lack of opportunity.

When players are battling to keep a roster spot, it is not uncommon to see a level of timidity that comes with the fear of making mistakes, and subsequently losing minutes. Having been in that spot throughout his career, Gary Payton II is thankful to now be somewhere he's trusted, and his dad recognizes that.

"[The Warriors] don’t say, okay if you miss a jump shot I’m gonna take you out, or if you do this I’m gonna take you out," Payton Sr. said. "They stay with the system, and they stay right there together, and he likes that. He likes to not have to look over his shoulder and say I’m about to come out because I did this or I didn’t do that. And that’s what’s been the big difference in this year than the previous six years."

Recognizing the unique player that his son is, Payton Sr. added, "It’s been a good feeling, because what you think about is - You say, okay now he’s finally got it. He finally has the opportunity to show people what he does. Because a lot of people don’t understand he’s a player where he’s gotta do a lot of things. He’s just a guy that wants to do everything. You don’t put him in there and say you gotta score jump shots for me, you gotta score threes for me. He’s the type of guy, type of tool, where you say, hey go do what you gotta do."

Because of his unique skillset, being a stifling point of attack defender while also serving as a pick and roll threat with his unparalleled athleticism, Gary Payton II emerged as a key contributor for the Warriors early in the season. His responsibilities varied, often being asked to check the opposing team's best guard, but it quickly became clear that GP2 was much more than just a defensive pest.

Knocking down 37.7% of his catch and shoot threes during the regular season, Payton II solidified himself as someone the Warriors could rely on in every facet of the game. Known for his defense and athleticism, GP2's utility as a defender and roll man were never questioned; however, with a player like Draymond Green already penciled in for big minutes, Payton's ability to fill other needs for the Warriors is what allowed the team to develop an unwavering level of confidence in their versatile guard.

As with any team, much of what is seen throughout the entirety of a roster is a direct reflection of how they're led. For the Golden State Warriors, that leader has been Steph Curry for over a decade now, and their track record of success is no coincidence. When asked about Steph, and specifically what he's meant for Gary Payton II's emergence, Gary Payton Sr. said, "When Gary has to play with this guy, he doesn’t have to worry about anything else. Because this guy can score for you, and you can do other things. Steph knows what value Gary brings to the team as a defender, because he can give a lot of problems… I just think Steph is a kid where he’s soft spoken, he just goes out and gets his job done."

After suffering a fractured elbow during the Western Conference Semi-Finals, many believed that Gary Payton II was done for the postseason. The average recovery time for such an injury aligned too closely with the remainder of the season, making an NBA Finals return the only possibility for Payton. Once the Warriors punched their ticket to the Finals, word of a return for GP2 began to circulate, as Steve Kerr informed the media that his versatile guard had progressed to contact practice with the team. Being listed as available just hours before the Finals began, Payton II did not see any minutes in that opening game against Boston, which is something his dad would like to see change.

"Right now, I don’t know what they’re trying to do with him. That’s up to the Golden State Warriors," Payton Sr. said. "I don’t know what the Warriors wanna do, that’s on them. That’s their organization, there’s nothing that I got to do with it. But if he’s available, I think you should use him. Use him. You only got seven games, now you only got six. And they gotta win four, now Boston only has to win three. So they’re behind a little bit. So I mean use him, shit you only got six more games, what are you saving him for? Just use him. How would you know if he’s gonna be effective for you if you don’t use him? So just use him and see what happens.”

The Warriors could have certainly used Payton II's defensive prowess in Game 1, as the team watched Boston experience an offensive explosion in that final frame. While Gary Payton Sr. recognizes the Warriors will make the decisions they deem best for the team, he would like to see his son get an opportunity to contribute the way he has all season.

Regardless of what happens in this NBA Finals series, Gary Payton II has placed himself in position to get a nice guaranteed contract this summer. For the first time in his career, the 29-year-old guard will have an opportunity to listen to offers and make a decision that is right for him. When asked about this, Gary Payton Sr. said, "He’s put himself in a great situation. A lot of teams are probably gonna come after him, and it is what it is. I’m glad for him now." Because of where he's been in his career, Gary Payton Sr. is happy for his son, but does not want to see him get complacent now that guaranteed money is on the table.

"That type of situation, you cannot get over-satisfied. You can’t get over-satisfied. I think just go and get you a contract, go do the best thing that’s gonna better your future, and then think about what’s gonna happen in the next three to four years or whatever you signed for," Payton Sr. said. "I think for my son, he has to be with a team that’s gonna fit. That’s gonna be comfortable for him, that’s gonna fit him, like it did this year. That’s what got him to this point."

Gary Payton Sr. is understandably proud of what his son has accomplished as a basketball player, but the Hall-of-Fame point guard is more pleased with who his son has become as a person. Gary Payton II recently received the NBA's Community Assist Award for his support of youth in the Bay Area, specifically those dealing with dyslexia, which was an especially proud moment for his father.

"To me, what he went through being a dyslexic child, and doing the things that he did, and how he was thinking that he was a negative or a bad child or whatever. Kids don’t understand that when they’re growing up. When they have a disability, it’s not nothing wrong with that. You have to let other people understand that you have a disability, and it’s something that needs to be helped," Payton Sr. said.

"For him to go out in the community and give these other kids an opportunity and give them courage, to understand what he went through and where he’s at right now… That’s the biggest thing I like about what my son is doing. He’s trying to tell other kids, just because you have a disability, don’t think you’re any different than anybody else. You just gotta work at it, and get better and better, and see what I’m doing now. That’s what I’m really proud of.”