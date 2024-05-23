Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors Champion Calls Out Caitlin Clark

This former Warriors champion shared a post about Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark

Joey Linn

Jun 12, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Nick Young (6) walks inside the first barricade during the championship parade in downtown Oakland. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Former Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark is five games into her WNBA career with the Indiana fever, and a lot of the basketball world has been tuned into every game. This includes current and former NBA players, who have weighed in on what they have observed from Clark’s first five WNBA games.

While there has been a lot of support for Clark and her team, the increased attention has also come with a lot of criticism, which is unfortunately no surprise. This includes a message from former Golden State Warriors champion Nick Young, who called out Clark for selling fouls:

As several fans in Young’s mentions have pointed out, this is not unlike what happens in the NBA, as selling contact is very prominent in that league. The NBA did implement some changes to their officiating that intended to eliminate offensive players making unnatural alterations to their shooting motion in order to draw fouls, but the league’s application of that rule has been inconsistent at best.

Selling fouls will always be a part of basketball, and players seem to only be getting more savvy with how they are able to do so. While Young called out Clark for this, many were quick to point out that there are a lot more egregious examples of foul baiting in the NBA.

