Golden State Warriors Champion Reveals Truth About Steph Curry

Joey Linn

During a recent interview with NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole on the "Dubs Talk” show, Golden State Warriors champion Marreese Speights went deep on who Steph Curry truly is. 

“The thing about Steph that I always tell people is I respect him so much, because we're the same age,” Speights said. “… Me being on his team, me seeing how he worked every day, how he carried himself, how he handled his business when he got all this different stuff going on when it comes to interviews at 4 AM, commercials at 3 AM or 5 AM, and still coming to practice and being there early handling his business and putting the hours in.”

Speights added, “That makes me respect him more as a person than as a basketball player or anything else… All the accolades he's getting, he deserves it because he put the work in. He sacrificed so much. That's why I appreciate him and always like watching him."

On who Curry truly is, Speights said, “Top notch. That guy works hard, man. This age right here - 36. To still be 36 years old, still putting the work in, still looking young and his body still is getting bigger, filled out more making sure he's getting stronger so he can take those hits. That's the stuff that I really appreciate, and I know he's putting the work in. He's a great player, so he's got to put the work in because guys are going at him still."

This is what every teammate or former teammate has to say about Curry, further solidifying that he is one of the most unique figures in sports. 

