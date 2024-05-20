Golden State Warriors Player Receives Major NBA Award
The Golden State Warriors may not have made the playoffs this season, but the team has some bright young pieces on its roster. One of the brightest is Brandin Podziemski, who just won an award from the NBA today.
Brandin Podziemski has officially been named to the NBA's All-Rookie First Team today. He's only the 19th player in Warriors franchise history to be on the All-Rookie First Team. He's also the first Warriors rookie to be on any All-Rookie team since Eric Paschall in the 2019-20 NBA season.
This season, Brandin Podziemski averaged 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 45/39/63 shooting from the field. At one point throughout the season, his play even earned him a starting spot over Klay Thompson.
While the young guard has tremendous hustle and defense for the Warriors, his shooting can still use a massive improvement. When Podziemski can learn to be a more capable shooter and free throw shooter, he'll be an even better asset to the Warriors. Once that moment happens, Podziemski wil lbe one of the most valued three-and-defense type players in the NBA.
It's hard to say if Podziemski will continue starting next season for the Warriors, or if it'll be Klay Thompson or Moses Moody. Steve Kerr addressed the starting spot during his exit interview, stating that he wasn't sure yet. However, it's very clear that Podziemski can still develop in a way that's deserving of being a starter.
