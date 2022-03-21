Golden State Warriors React to Draymond Green's Ejection Vs. Spurs

Refereeing was an issue in the eyes of the Golden State Warriors Sunday night, particularly in the case of Draymond Green.

Green, who made his first start for the Warriors in nearly three months, received a pair of technical fouls against the San Antonio Spurs, resulting in his ejection — a penalty the Warriors as a whole do not agree with.

“It's unfortunate, obviously we need Draymond desperately,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. “I was surprised by that. He wasn’t swearing, he wasn’t getting personal.”

The drama for Green began in the third quarter after he was called for a shooting foul as he jumped to contest a shot by Spurs wing Devin Vassell.

From Green’s perspective, he maintained verticality, which should have warranted a no-call. Rather, he was assessed a shooting foul, which sent Vassell to the free-throw line for a pair of shots.

Complaining to referee Marat Kogut, Green was given a technical — his first of the game.

But Green’s complaining didn’t stop after the play was over. Instead, the Warriors forward continued to be vocal with Kogut seconds later as his teammate Andrew Wiggins went to the line for free throws of his own.

The result was another technical and his ultimate ejection from the game.

“Marat [Kogut] just felt like Draymond didn’t stop complaining but Draymond has never stopped complaining his whole career. We know that,” Kerr said. “He’s earned what he’s done in this league. Draymond knows how to walk that line. Once he gets that first one, he understands what it takes to get a second one.”

The confusion as to why Green was given the second technical went beyond Kerr and Green. Warriors guard Jordan Poole gave a shrug when asked if he understood what Green did wrong after the game.

Green’s ejection was only the beginning of “questionable” officiating in the eyes of Golden State. A fouling fiasco at the end of the fourth quarter left the Warriors further confused and frustrated beyond losing Green midway through the game.

“He can’t get kicked out of that game,” Kerr said. “And he did not think he deserved it.”