Skip to main content
Golden State Warriors React to Draymond Green's Ejection Vs. Spurs

Golden State Warriors React to Draymond Green's Ejection Vs. Spurs

Officiating left the Golden State Warriors very confused Sunday night. It all started when Draymond Green got tossed from the game in the third quarter.

D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Officiating left the Golden State Warriors very confused Sunday night. It all started when Draymond Green got tossed from the game in the third quarter.

Refereeing was an issue in the eyes of the Golden State Warriors Sunday night, particularly in the case of Draymond Green.

Green, who made his first start for the Warriors in nearly three months, received a pair of technical fouls against the San Antonio Spurs, resulting in his ejection — a penalty the Warriors as a whole do not agree with.

“It's unfortunate, obviously we need Draymond desperately,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. “I was surprised by that. He wasn’t swearing, he wasn’t getting personal.”

The drama for Green began in the third quarter after he was called for a shooting foul as he jumped to contest a shot by Spurs wing Devin Vassell.

From Green’s perspective, he maintained verticality, which should have warranted a no-call. Rather, he was assessed a shooting foul, which sent Vassell to the free-throw line for a pair of shots.

Complaining to referee Marat Kogut, Green was given a technical — his first of the game.

But Green’s complaining didn’t stop after the play was over. Instead, the Warriors forward continued to be vocal with Kogut seconds later as his teammate Andrew Wiggins went to the line for free throws of his own.

The result was another technical and his ultimate ejection from the game.

“Marat [Kogut] just felt like Draymond didn’t stop complaining but Draymond has never stopped complaining his whole career. We know that,” Kerr said. “He’s earned what he’s done in this league. Draymond knows how to walk that line. Once he gets that first one, he understands what it takes to get a second one.”

The confusion as to why Green was given the second technical went beyond Kerr and Green. Warriors guard Jordan Poole gave a shrug when asked if he understood what Green did wrong after the game.

Green’s ejection was only the beginning of “questionable” officiating in the eyes of Golden State. A fouling fiasco at the end of the fourth quarter left the Warriors further confused and frustrated beyond losing Green midway through the game.

“He can’t get kicked out of that game,” Kerr said. “And he did not think he deserved it.”

Mar 20, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) has words with referee Marat Kogut after he was assessed a second technical foul and ejected from the game during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Golden State Warriors React to Draymond Green's Ejection Vs. Spurs

By C.J. Peterson1 minute ago
Mar 20, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr encourages his players during the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Steve Kerr Reacts to "Bizarre" Ending in Warriors' loss to Spurs

By C.J. Peterson35 minutes ago
1200x0
News

Steph Curry Shares Thoughts on Marcus Smart's Play That Injured Him

By Joey Linn1 hour ago
Stephen-Curry
News

Steph Curry Gives Update on Injury

By Joey Linn4 hours ago
90
News

Rudy Gobert Opens Up About Draymond Green Beef

By Joey Linn6 hours ago
Dejounte-Murray-Draymond-GETTY-1237017986
News

Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs

By Joey Linn6 hours ago
la8fb2ev0y1xysy3ldmq
News

Steve Kerr Details 'Silver Lining' of Steph Curry's Injury

By Joey Linn7 hours ago
Steve-Kerr-James-Wiseman-USA-15847740
News

Steve Kerr Reacts to James Wiseman Injury Update

By Joey LinnMar 19, 2022
curry-green-bench-1568x882
News

Steph Curry and Draymond Green Share Hilarious March Madness Banter

By Joey LinnMar 19, 2022