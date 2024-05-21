Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors Veteran Could Reportedly Join Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers could be an option for this Warriors veteran

Joey Linn

Oct 7, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) and guard Chris Paul (3) and guard Klay Thompson (11) reacts after a foul is called against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 7, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) and guard Chris Paul (3) and guard Klay Thompson (11) reacts after a foul is called against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports / John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
The Golden State Warriors have some optionality with Chris Paul's $30M salary for next season. If Golden State pursues a big trade for another star, Paul's $30M expiring deal could be a key piece to facilitating such a deal. If the opportunity to make a trade does not present itself to Golden State, perhaps they just cut Paul and allow him to hit free agency.

During a recent appearance on Jovan Buha's Buha Block, Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus said Paul could be a real option for the Los Angeles Lakers this summer.

"Chris Paul will probably be a free agent," Pincus said. "There is a reasonable chance he gets traded or just cut by the Warriors. LeBron [James] and him obviously have a close relationship. There is a universe where the Lakers sign Chris Paul. I don't think it's outrageous... I would be remiss without mentioning Chris Paul as a real possibility. It makes a lot of sense to me... Is Chris coming for the minimum? I don’t know... I don’t want to say he comes cheap to the Lakers, but in the absence of a better offer I could see that.”

One way or another, it does seem reasonable to assume that Paul will hit free agency before next season begins. Could the veteran point guard finally make his way to the Lakers?

