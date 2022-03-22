Injury Report: Gary Payton II to Return for Warriors against Orlando

Skip to main content
The Golden State Warriors were short-handed Sunday night but reinforcements will arrive soon, according to the team.

Per the Golden State Warriors injury report Monday afternoon, Gary Payton II (knee) is expected to play after being left off the report and Andrew Wiggins is listed as probable. Rookie forward Moses Moody (shoulder), however, is listed as questionable.

Against the San Antonio Spurs, the Warriors began the matchup with just nine players available to play. But following Draymond Green’s questionable ejection after being assessed two technical fouls in less than a minute of game time, Golden State was left with just eight available bodies to finish what ended up as a two-point loss.

Needless to say, having extra players ready and able to suit up — especially with the loss of Stephen Curry (foot) — will be appreciated in the eyes of the Warriors.

Payton II, who has come on as one of the Warriors’ best defensive weapons this season has missed the last eight games with knee soreness. Before the injury, he had scored double digit point totals in four of his last five outings.

In addition, the Oregon State product had also recorded steals in all but one of those five games — including a six steal performance against the Denver Nuggets.

The only player listed on Monday still with question marks surrounding his status is Moody, who injured his shoulder against the Boston Celtics — the same game that saw Curry injure his foot.

As for now, the rookie out of Arkansas is listed as questionable. But he, along with Payton and Wiggins will be with the team as they travel to Orlando, FL to begin a five-game road trip. 

