Ja Morant Reacts to Play that Resulted in Injury After Game 3

Ja Morant took his reaction to Twitter following an apparent knee injury in Game 3.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is injured as well as frustrated.

After exiting Game 3 against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center with a apparent knee injury Saturday night, the second-year star reacted to the play that may have tweaked his right knee.

"Broke the code," Morant tweeted (and then deleted) along with a video of Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins trapping him near mid court.

Morant, who scored 34 points in a blowout loss for the Grizzlies left the game shortly after the play in question as the Grizzlies trailed by 18 points with 6:55 to play in the fourth.

Clutching his right knee, Morant tried to shake off the injury that was visibly bothering him but was unable to play through the discomfort. While being tended to on the Memphis bench, Morant was seen yelling in pain and perhaps frustration with a towel over his head.

The reaction "broke the code," stems from Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and his reaction to a flagrant 2 foul assessed to Memphis guard Dillon Brooks. Brooks infamously took out Warriors guard Gary Payton II early in Game 2, resulting in a broken elbow.

Brooks was also suspended for one game due to his foul in which the NBA viewed as excessive.

Poole, who was involved in the play that injured Morant Saturday night also reacted to Morant's comments after the game.

"It's a basketball play," Poole said. "We doubled him and I went for the ball. Obviously you don't want to see anybody get hurt. I'm not even that type of player."

It isn't clear what the extent of Morant's injury is or if he'll miss time in the series but clearly this matchup is getting more chippy by the day.

