JaMychal Green Knows His Role In Golden State

The Warriors will have a new cast of big men to help defend their NBA championship in the 2022-23 season as it's newest member comes in the form on JaMychal Green.

The former Denver Nugget was introduced Monday afternoon at Chase Center after officially signing with Golden State and disclosed what his role will be with the Warriors — something that will fall kindly on the ears of Draymond Green.

"Just coming in to play hard, be a dog," Green said. "Do the dirty work. Help Draymond out with the dirty work."

Green will join a semi-retooled big-man unit for Golden State that will welcome back James Wiseman, who missed the entirety of last season with a knee injury. The only big Golden State was able to retain was Kevon Looney, who signed a 3-year, $25.5 million contract this summer.

The Warriors will be without Otto Porter Jr., Juan Toscano-Anderson and Nemanja Bjelica, who all signed contracts with new teams following the Warriors' triumphant finish to the postseason.

Green's size and shooting ability should add both interior presence as well as floor-stretching capabilities so long as the University of Alabama product can overcome a nagging wrist injury.

"It’s all about rest and confidence," Green said. "As long as I get my reps this summer, I’ll be good to go. I was just fighting through some things last year.”

Last season, Green shot just 26 percent from beyond the three-point line which clocks in at nearly 10 percent below his career mark.

It hasn't yet been disclosed how much Green's contract with Golden State is worth but it's reported to be a one-year veteran minimum salary.