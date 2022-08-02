Skip to main content
JaMychal Green Knows His Role In Golden State

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

JaMychal Green Knows His Role In Golden State

The Warriors newest big man understands his assignment now that he's in Golden State.

The Warriors will have a new cast of big men to help defend their NBA championship in the 2022-23 season as it's newest member comes in the form on JaMychal Green.

The former Denver Nugget was introduced Monday afternoon at Chase Center after officially signing with Golden State and disclosed what his role will be with the Warriors — something that will fall kindly on the ears of Draymond Green.

"Just coming in to play hard, be a dog," Green said. "Do the dirty work. Help Draymond out with the dirty work."

Green will join a semi-retooled big-man unit for Golden State that will welcome back James Wiseman, who missed the entirety of last season with a knee injury. The only big Golden State was able to retain was Kevon Looney, who signed a 3-year, $25.5 million contract this summer.

The Warriors will be without Otto Porter Jr., Juan Toscano-Anderson and Nemanja Bjelica, who all signed contracts with new teams following the Warriors' triumphant finish to the postseason.

Green's size and shooting ability should add both interior presence as well as floor-stretching capabilities so long as the University of Alabama product can overcome a nagging wrist injury. 

"It’s all about rest and confidence," Green said. "As long as I get my reps this summer, I’ll be good to go. I was just fighting through some things last year.”

Last season, Green shot just 26 percent from beyond the three-point line which clocks in at nearly 10 percent below his career mark. 

It hasn't yet been disclosed how much Green's contract with Golden State is worth but it's reported to be a one-year veteran minimum salary.  

Mar 14, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green (0) reacts to a fan during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
News

JaMychal Green Knows His Role In Golden State

By C.J. Peterson1 minute ago
USATSI_16113582_168390270_lowres
News

Video: LeBron James and Draymond Green Partying in Toronto

By Farbod Esnaashari4 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-08-01 at 1.48.29 PM
News

JaMychal Green Reveals Why He Joined Warriors

By Joey Linn5 hours ago
2015-0617-bill-russell-stephen-curryjpg
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Bill Russell's Passing

By Joey LinnJul 31, 2022 5:54 PM EDT
USATSI_9080712_168390270_lowres
News

Lou Williams Tells Epic Story of Kobe Bryant Shutting Down Steph Curry

By Farbod EsnaashariJul 30, 2022 11:36 PM EDT
Steph-Curry-Klay-Thompson-USA_1
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Klay Thompson's Instagram Post

By Joey LinnJul 30, 2022 8:33 PM EDT
1411305588.0
News

Steph Curry Reveals Reason For Failed First Pitch

By Joey LinnJul 29, 2022 9:48 PM EDT
May 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; TNT analyst Charles Barkley during the TNT NBA Tip-Off pregame show before game five of the 2022 western conference finals outside of Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Charles Barkley Thinks Bob Myers is the 'Second-Best Thing' to Happen to Golden State

By C.J. PetersonJul 29, 2022 8:12 PM EDT
USATSI_17505583_168390270_lowres
News

DeMar DeRozan's Shocking Rejection to Joining Warriors Revealed

By Farbod EsnaashariJul 29, 2022 3:17 PM EDT