Skip to main content
Jordan Poole Reacts to 30-Point Playoff Debut

Jordan Poole Reacts to 30-Point Playoff Debut

Jordan Poole had never seen a postseason game until Saturday night but it sure didn't seem like it.

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Poole had never seen a postseason game until Saturday night but it sure didn't seem like it.

Jordan Poole finished the regular season by carrying the Golden State Warriors to a playoff berth for the first time in two years.

Saturday night in the 22-year-old’s postseason debut, the Warriors’ third-year guard picked up right where he left off by leading Golden State to a 123-107 win over the visiting Denver Nuggets. With 30 points, Poole is just the third Warriors player in franchise history to reach that mark in his first playoff game.

“I felt pretty prepared,” Poole said after the game. “The coaching staff, they did a really good job getting the game plan up, setting it up. And then we did a really good job as a team going out there and executing.”

Over the course of the last month of the regular season, Poole, who has been starting at point guard in place of the injured Stephen Curry has, in turn, produced Curry-like numbers. Shooting 43-percent from beyond the arc, Poole also averaged 25.5 points in his last 10 games, matching the output of Curry.

On Saturday, Poole’s production was nearly identical to this showing. On top of scoring a game-high 30 points, the Michigan product sank 5 of his 7 attempted three-pointers and shot 9-for-13 from the floor.

“Just being patient, looking at the coverages and seeing how they are guarding me,” Poole said when asked how his game developed Saturday. “Playing within our offense and just trying to be as locked in as possible when I get open looks.”

Starting in place of Curry, who made his return to the floor Saturday night — albeit off the bench — Poole’s patience was evident. While he took a back seat in the opening quarter from a scoring perspective, Poole let his jump shooting do the talking, knocking down triples from as far as 30 feet away from the basket.

While Curry will logically be placed back into the starting lineup as he gains his conditioning and pace of the game once again, Poole is trying to make the most of his minutes no matter where they come.

“Just try to make the most of my opportunity when I’m out there,” Poole said. “Just continue to be aggressive and play my game and with all my teammates. Coaches tell me just to be me within the offense and really just try to help us win a game. Games change all the time, you’ve got to be ready.”

Apr 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) shoots the ball against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the third quarter during game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jordan Poole Reacts to 30-Point Playoff Debut

By C.J. Petersonjust now
Steve-Kerr-Steph-Curry-GETTY-1351373942
News

Steve Kerr Reveals Reason For Not Starting Steph Curry

By Joey Linn30 minutes ago
http---hoopshabit.com-wp-content-uploads-getty-images-2017-07-1354949301
News

Jordan Poole Reveals Advice Steph Curry and Warriors Veterans Gave Him

By Joey Linn1 hour ago
Apr 7, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (left) talks to guard Gary Payton II (right) during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
News

Stephen Curry WILL Play in Game 1 Vs. Nuggets

By C.J. Peterson5 hours ago
USATSI_17673977_168390270_lowres
News

LeBron James Opens Up About Guarding Steph Curry

By Farbod Esnaashari7 hours ago
AP21114115203444
News

Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets

By Joey Linn9 hours ago
USATSI_17659039_168390270_lowres
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Warriors Not Being Championship Favorites

By Farbod EsnaashariApr 15, 2022
Apr 7, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) laughs on the court during a timeout in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
News

Stephen Curry "Optimistic" to Play Saturday in Game 1 Vs. Nuggets

By C.J. PetersonApr 14, 2022
fullsizeoutput_b3d8
News

Steph Curry Confirms He Was Almost Traded to Milwaukee Bucks

By Joey LinnApr 14, 2022