Klay Thompson Breaks Down Final Sequence in Game 1 Win

Klay Thompson went through a roller coaster of emotions in the final 36 seconds of Game 1.

After the Golden State Warriors squeaked out a one-points, 117-116 victory on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies in the second round of the Western Conference Playoffs, Thompson broke down the sequence that won, nearly lost and finally secured the win for the Dubs.

“To come out here and get a gut-check win and it wasn’t pretty at times,” Thomson said “It's the playoffs and that’s what’s important.”

In a gritty, back and forth game that saw the Warriors trail by as many as nine points in the first half, Golden State reeled itself back in the second half, exchanging leads with Memphis in the third quarter.

With 36 seconds left in the fourth, however, trailing by 2 points, Thompson came in clutch, knocking down a massive three-pointer in the right wing to give the Warriors a one-point lead.

“I got a great look and it felt great to make,” Thompson said. “Unfortunately, missing two free throws, that’s very uncharacteristic of me but I’m human. I’ve learned from so much experience that you have to move forward when you still have the lead.”

Those two free throws came after Golden State bottled up Ja Morant, who drove to the basket in hopes of re-gaining the lead for Memphis. With 11 seconds to play, Thompson was sent to the line after being fouled, only to clank both shots off of the rim.

Feeling the disappointment from the missed opportunity, Thompson was tasked with making the final defensive stand as Memphis impounded the ball with 3.6 seconds to play after securing a jump-ball at mid court.

“You still have time on the clock and we had to get a stop,” Thompson said. “I’m proud of myself for turning that page and just focusing on the defensive end. I’ve learned in life that you can’t go back and I did miss those free throws, I was very disappointed in myself but I quickly forgot about them and realized we have a chance to win this game in four seconds.”

Receiving the inbound pass, Morant drove to the basket again as Thompson forced him to the left. With a scoop shot, Morant heaved the ball at the backboard as Thompson closely contested the shot.

As the ball failed to hit rim, the buzzer sounded and Golden State walked away with a huge Game 1 win, giving them home-court advantage for the remainder of the series.

“I thought he was going to attack and I did not think [Brandon] Clarke was going to be the one to shoot the last shot,” Thompson said. “I just knew they were going to go to their best player. [Morant] is an incredible player in the key and I just tried to cut him off from getting an open layup and force him to make a tough shot. That’s what me and Gary [Payton] did.”