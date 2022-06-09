Klay Thompson Confident in Warriors' Chances to Win Series

Klay Thompson is never lacking in the confidence department. But in this case, we're not talking about his shooting.

After going down 2-1 in the NBA Finals following a 116-100 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 3, Thompson says the Warriors still have a shot to hoist another Larry O'Brien trophy. In fact, he says he's having a little de ja vu.

"Just being down 2-1 in a championship series," Thompson said." Thompson said. "We've been in this situation before. I'm getting big 2015 vibes."

Thompson's comparison to the 2015 Finals isn't too far off. In fact, the Golden State Warriors split two home games to open the series against the Cleveland Cavaliers that season and lost Game 3 on the road.

Despite going down 2-1, the Warriors found a way to rattle off three-straight wins to wrap up the series in 6 games.

So what else does Thompson see that makes him draw these parallels?

"Being down 2-1 and they play a similar style. A lot of 1-on-1, attacking downhill, spreading the court with really good shooters. That's very similar," Thompson said. "They have some very good players on their team obviously. I don't think they have LeBron James but they do have some All-NBA guys in Tatum. Jaylen Brown is knocking on the door."

After two abysmal games to open the NBA Finals that saw Thompson shoot just 26 percent from three-point range and 30 percent from the floor as a whole, the Warriors' star broke out of his shooting slump.

Finishing Game 3 with 25 points and shooting 7-for-17 from the floor, Thompson appears to be back in rhythm. Golden State will surely need that if they hope to return to Chase Center on Monday with a series tied 2-2.