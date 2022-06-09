Skip to main content
Klay Thompson Confident in Warriors' Chances to Win Series

Klay Thompson Confident in Warriors' Chances to Win Series

Klay Thompson believes Golden State has a good chance to win an NBA championship this year and he might not be wrong.

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Klay Thompson believes Golden State has a good chance to win an NBA championship this year and he might not be wrong.

Klay Thompson is never lacking in the confidence department. But in this case, we're not talking about his shooting.

After going down 2-1 in the NBA Finals following a 116-100 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 3, Thompson says the Warriors still have a shot to hoist another Larry O'Brien trophy. In fact, he says he's having a little de ja vu. 

"Just being down 2-1 in a championship series," Thompson said." Thompson said. "We've been in this situation before. I'm getting big 2015 vibes."

Thompson's comparison to the 2015 Finals isn't too far off. In fact, the Golden State Warriors split two home games to open the series against the Cleveland Cavaliers that season and lost Game 3 on the road. 

Despite going down 2-1, the Warriors found a way to rattle off three-straight wins to wrap up the series in 6 games. 

So what else does Thompson see that makes him draw these parallels? 

"Being down 2-1 and they play a similar style. A lot of 1-on-1, attacking downhill, spreading the court with really good shooters. That's very similar," Thompson said. "They have some very good players on their team obviously. I don't think they have LeBron James but they do have some All-NBA guys in Tatum. Jaylen Brown is knocking on the door."

After two abysmal games to open the NBA Finals that saw Thompson shoot just 26 percent from three-point range and 30 percent from the floor as a whole, the Warriors' star broke out of his shooting slump.

Finishing Game 3 with 25 points and shooting 7-for-17 from the floor, Thompson appears to be back in rhythm. Golden State will surely need that if they hope to return to Chase Center on Monday with a series tied 2-2. 

Jun 8, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) looks to pass the ball in front of Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) in the first quarter during game three of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Klay Thompson Confident in Warriors' Chances to Win Series

By C.J. Petersonjust now
1200x0
News

Steph Curry Gives Update on Game 3 Injury

By Joey Linn26 minutes ago
Jun 8, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) talks with Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the second quarter in game three of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Draymond Green Blasts Idea That his Podcast is Affecting Series

By C.J. Peterson39 minutes ago
Steph-Curry-LeBron-James-USA
News

Steph Curry Joins Four NBA Legends on Exclusive List

By Joey Linn52 minutes ago
Warriors-Stephen-Curry-1-2048x1446
News

Steve Kerr Gives Update on Steph Curry's Game 3 Injury

By Joey Linn1 hour ago
USATSI_18468989_168390270_lowres
News

Injury Report: Warriors vs Celtics Game 3 NBA Finals

By Farbod Esnaashari6 hours ago
1369881647.0
News

Steve Kerr Reveals Reason For Klay Thompson's Struggles

By Joey LinnJun 8, 2022
USATSI_9334904_168386351_lowres-e1643392173629
News

Draymond Green Reveals Untold LeBron James Story

By Joey LinnJun 7, 2022
USATSI_12596124_168390270_lowres
News

CJ McCollum Says Kevin Durant Was Best Player on Warriors

By Farbod EsnaashariJun 7, 2022