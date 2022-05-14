Skip to main content
Klay Thompson Reveals Newfound Perspective on Game 6

There are three things guaranteed in life, apparently; Death, taxes and Game 6 Klay

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

When they needed him most, he showed up.

Just when the Warriors looked like they would be packing for a trip back to Memphis to play a Game 7 in the second round of the Western Conference Playoffs, Game 6 Klay arrived to save the day. With 30 points and eight three-pointers, Thompson led all Golden State scorers as well as his team to a Western Conference Finals berth.

"It's something that just comes naturally. I didn't just go to sleep last night thinking I was scoring 30 or shooting the ball well," Thompson said after the game. "I just was thinking about how far I've come and how grateful I am to have another close-out game at Chase. Luckily it was one of my nights and you know, cary this momentum into the Western Conference Finals."

In a game that saw both Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole struggle from the field — up until the final quarter in Curry's case — it was essential for the Warriors to find scoring. Enter: Klay Thompson.

In the first half, Thompson was literally the only Warriors player that found success shooting the ball. In fact, Thompson hit 5 of his first 7 triples attempted and dropped a team-high 17 points by the break. 

But this was nothing new for Thompson, who has historically played well in Game 6s. The most notable of which coming in 2016 when he hit 11 three-pointers on his way to 41 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals.

"It felt better," Thompson said when asked if Friday felt like his previous Game 6 outings. "Especially the perspective I've gained from the injuries I've had to now be able to compete at the highest level and be one of the final four teams. It's a feeling that's hard to describe, honestly."

Thompson suffered an Achilles and ACL tear in back-to-back years, resulting in over two years of layoff. Returning in January this year, though, he's been back to full form. 

Finishing the night with 30 points and eight triples, Thompson helped lead the Warriors to their first Conference Finals berth in three years — something that never gets old for the Washington State product. 

"It's truly amazing," Thompson said. "It just inspires me to keep going because I think we still have great basketball ahead of us." 

ay 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) walks towards the locker room after the Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in game six of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
