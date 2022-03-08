Michael Malone Reacts to Warriors Resting Stars

Amidst a bad stretch of basketball, the Golden State Warriors decided it was best to prioritize rest for their All-Stars ahead of the team's trip to Denver. Following a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night, the Warriors flew straight up to Denver to take on the Nuggets Monday night. With the team set to face the Clippers in Golden State on Tuesday, they opted to keep Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins behind.

In addition to the planned absences of Curry, Wiggins, and Thompson, Otto Porter Jr. was ruled out shortly before game time as well. This leaves the Warriors with nine available players, as Gary Payton II, Draymond Green, James Wiseman, and Andre Iguodala were already out with injuries. With the Denver Nuggets playing well, this is a game they certainly should win; however, head coach Mike Malone is not looking at it that way.

"It's scary as hell," Malone said. "The last time that they rested a lot of their guys, they went down to San Antonio and they hit 20 threes. Jordan Poole had 33 points... they had a huge comeback in the 4th quarter to get that win." While the Nuggets are the clear favorites on paper, especially considering the way both teams have been playing in addition to Golden State's roster depletion, coach Malone is not going to overlook this contest.

Every game in the Western Conference is vital at this point in the year, with seeding still to be determined for nearly every team in the playoff picture.

