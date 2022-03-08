Skip to main content
Michael Malone Reacts to Warriors Resting Stars

Michael Malone Reacts to Warriors Resting Stars

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone isn't taking the Golden State Warriors lightly

Michael Ciaglo-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone isn't taking the Golden State Warriors lightly

Amidst a bad stretch of basketball, the Golden State Warriors decided it was best to prioritize rest for their All-Stars ahead of the team's trip to Denver. Following a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night, the Warriors flew straight up to Denver to take on the Nuggets Monday night. With the team set to face the Clippers in Golden State on Tuesday, they opted to keep Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins behind.

In addition to the planned absences of Curry, Wiggins, and Thompson, Otto Porter Jr. was ruled out shortly before game time as well. This leaves the Warriors with nine available players, as Gary Payton II, Draymond Green, James Wiseman, and Andre Iguodala were already out with injuries. With the Denver Nuggets playing well, this is a game they certainly should win; however, head coach Mike Malone is not looking at it that way.

"It's scary as hell," Malone said. "The last time that they rested a lot of their guys, they went down to San Antonio and they hit 20 threes. Jordan Poole had 33 points... they had a huge comeback in the 4th quarter to get that win." While the Nuggets are the clear favorites on paper, especially considering the way both teams have been playing in addition to Golden State's roster depletion, coach Malone is not going to overlook this contest.

Every game in the Western Conference is vital at this point in the year, with seeding still to be determined for nearly every team in the playoff picture.

Klay Thompson Has Hilarious Trade Request

Andre Iguodala Gives Cryptic Message About Warriors' Struggles

Draymond Green Throws Shade at Cleveland During All-Star Game

usatsi-17167977
News

Michael Malone Reacts to Warriors Resting Stars

By Joey Linn52 seconds ago
USATSI_17841372_168390270_lowres
News

Steph Curry Going Back to Old Rotation Pattern

By Farbod Esnaashari2 hours ago
Dec 3, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) raises his arms after the Warriors made a three point basket against the Phoenix Suns in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Update on Draymond Green's Injury

By C.J. Peterson3 hours ago
d7280-16465647621751-1920
News

Steph Curry Won’t Let Warriors Adopt ‘Losing Mentality’

By Joey LinnMar 6, 2022
USATSI_17841204_168390270_lowres
News

Warriors Not Playing Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins Against Nuggets

By Farbod EsnaashariMar 6, 2022
Mar 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) shoots during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers won 124-116. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
News

Warriors Continue to Fall as LeBron James Runs Wild in Los Angeles

By C.J. PetersonMar 6, 2022
Feb 7, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. (32) celebrates with guard Klay Thompson (11) after scoring against the Golden State Warriors during the second half at Paycom Center. Golden State won 110-98. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
News

Warriors to Start Otto Porter Jr. and List Gary Payton II as Day-to-Day

By C.J. PetersonMar 5, 2022
USATSI_17821391_168390270_lowres
News

Shaq Reacts to Steph Curry Not Shooting in Fourth Quarter vs. Mavericks

By Farbod EsnaashariMar 5, 2022
Steph-Curry-getty
News

Steph Curry Shares Birthday Message For Draymond Green

By Joey LinnMar 5, 2022