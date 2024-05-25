NBA Champion Calls Out Draymond Green For Trolling Knicks
When Draymond Green decides he doesn't like someone, it's very hard to change his mind. Throughout the entirety of the NBA Playoffs, he's been constantly criticizing both Rudy Gobert and the New York Knicks. One New Yorker and NBA champion has heard enough.
During Inside the NBA, as the crew was doing a "gone fishing" segment for the Knicks, Green decided to troll them once again.
"Shoutout to all them New York Knicks fans that told me I was hating on the Knicks because they was the greatest thing since sliced bread, and they at home in the second round," Green said.
After Green's statement, two-time NBA champion and New Yorker Kenny Smith decided to call Green out.
"Just for the record Draymond, when you talk bad about someone all the time that's called hate," Kenny Smith said.
For what it's worth, the New York Knicks overachieved with how injured they were. Very few probably thought they'd beat the Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid when New York was missing Julius Randle. No one thought that they'd push the Indiana Pacers without Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, and an injured Josh Hart. Their entire team was the hardest-fighting team in the NBA Playoffs, and Jalen Brunson was arguably the most impressive player of the playoffs.
While it's fun to hear Draymond rant on who he dislikes, someones it can just be a little too much.
