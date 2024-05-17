NBA Fans Rip Draymond Green’s Viral Timberwolves Statement
The Minnesota Timberwolves blew out the Denver Nuggets in Game 6, forcing a Game 7 after they had lost three-straight games to the defending champions. Many felt the three consecutive losses were a death sentence for Minnesota, but this Timberwolves group showed real toughness with their response in Game 6.
One person who thought the Timberwolves were done after Game 5 was Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, who emphatically declared that Minnesota could no longer win the series.
"When you lose the belief it’s over," Green said after Game 5. "[The Timberwolves] don’t believe they can win anymore, which means this series is over."
After Minnesota’s blowout win, NBA fans have been ripping Green’s take. While Denver could very well come back and win Game 7 on their home floor, Minnesota has already proven to be a very tough group that will not go down easily. While there are no moral victories in the playoffs, Minnesota can already feel good about their fight in this series, regardless of how Game 7 goes.
This has been a strange series, with the Timberwolves winning the first two games on the road, followed by three-straight wins from Denver, and then this lopsided victory for Minnesota in Game 6. Game 7 should be a good one, and it will be played on Sunday in Denver.
