NBA Fans Slam Draymond Green's Latest Viral Statement
During a recent appearance on The Big Podcast with Shaquille O'Neal, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green spoke on the NBA fining players, and how he feels the league does not set players up to be wealthy after they finish playing.
"The fines to me don't make sense," Green said. "When you talk about - as hard as we work to accumulate wealth, coming from situations that most people never make it out, and then you get fined the way we get fined, it's actually not set up for us to be wealthy after we're done playing. This job is not set up - the way we're taxed, the way we're fined You hear about all these programs - this program this, that program that. That sh-t is to cover everybody's ass."
Green added, "But if I do something wrong, I lose $100,000? Man, it took my mom four years when I was growing up to make $100,000. And I lose that in a night because, what? The referee got mad at me and he didn't like what I said to him. So I lose $5,000 like that?"
This statement from Green has gone completely viral on social media, with some accounts accumulating millions of impressions - largely driven by fans slamming Green's comments. Look no further than the replies to The Big Podcast's initial post to see how fans feel about what Green had to say.
