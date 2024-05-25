Inside The Warriors

NBA Fans Slam Draymond Green's Latest Viral Statement

Many fans disagree with what the Golden State Warriors forward said

Joey Linn

Apr 5, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 5, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

During a recent appearance on The Big Podcast with Shaquille O'Neal, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green spoke on the NBA fining players, and how he feels the league does not set players up to be wealthy after they finish playing.

"The fines to me don't make sense," Green said. "When you talk about - as hard as we work to accumulate wealth, coming from situations that most people never make it out, and then you get fined the way we get fined, it's actually not set up for us to be wealthy after we're done playing. This job is not set up - the way we're taxed, the way we're fined You hear about all these programs - this program this, that program that. That sh-t is to cover everybody's ass."

Green added, "But if I do something wrong, I lose $100,000? Man, it took my mom four years when I was growing up to make $100,000. And I lose that in a night because, what? The referee got mad at me and he didn't like what I said to him. So I lose $5,000 like that?"

This statement from Green has gone completely viral on social media, with some accounts accumulating millions of impressions - largely driven by fans slamming Green's comments. Look no further than the replies to The Big Podcast's initial post to see how fans feel about what Green had to say.

Related Articles

Klay Thompson Shares Strong Message Amid Contract Rumors

Steve Kerr Reacts to Warriors Receiving Zero Championship Votes in GM Survey

Steve Kerr Gets Brutally Honest About Warriors vs. Lakers

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.