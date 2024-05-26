Inside The Warriors

NBA Fans Slam Warriors Champion for Luka Doncic, Mavericks Comments

This NBA champion is taking heat during the Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves series

Joey Linn

Jun 12, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Nick Young (6) greets fans during the championship parade in downtown Oakland. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
The Dallas Mavericks are two wins away from eliminating the Minnesota Timberwolves and advancing to the NBA Finals. After winning their first two games of the Western Conference Finals on the road, Dallas is firmly in control of this series as they head home for games three and four.

While many have enjoyed this run from Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, former NBA guard Nick Young has not. Vocal online throughout this Mavericks run, Young has made it clear he is not a Doncic fan, nor does he enjoy the success Dallas as a team is having.

Following Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, Young put out a Tweet attempting to curse the Mavericks, which has a lot of NBA fans calling him out:

Young, who won an NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2018, was openly rooting for the Timberwolves to take down the Denver Nuggets. Once that happened, Young shifted his focus to the Western Conference Finals, where he has openly been rooting for Minnesota to take down Dallas.

Following Game 7 between Denver and Minnesota, Young sent out the following post:

Many have brought this post back to the timeline as Luka Doncic has continued to dominate, reminding Young that the NBA's international superstardom in these playoffs did not end when Jokic was eliminated. Many feel Young specifically has something against Doncic himself, as the former NBA guard put out this post during the Western Conference Semi-Finals:

While it's not looking good for him right now, Young is still hopeful the Timberwolves can eliminate the Mavericks. As for how NBA fans feel about Young's posts, look no further than the comment section.

