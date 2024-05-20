NBA Referee Shockingly Blasts Golden State Warriors Star
Chris Paul isn't the most well-liked player in the NBA. From players to referees, it seems like many people don't have nice things to say about him.
Former NBA referee of 32 years Bill Spooner is one of those exact people that aren't big fans of Chris Paul. In fact, Spooner called Chris Paul one of the biggest a**holes he's ever dealt with.
In an interview with Jason Quick of the New York Times and The Athletic, Spooner opened up about his relationship with Chris Paul.
“I’m going to tell you, and I know you are recording me, but I get asked all the time: ‘Who are some of the tough guys, some of the bad guys?’ And when I tell them that Chris Paul, in my 32 years in the league, was one of the biggest a–holes I ever dealt with, they say, ‘Not Rasheed Wallace … or da-da-da?’ Nope. Nothing like (Paul),” Spooner said. “And they are like, ‘Oh, he seems like such a nice guy.’ And I say, ‘Yeah, he’s a great image cultivator.'”
Many NBA players off the record would say the same thing about Chris Paul as Spooner said, especially with Paul's prior influence over the NBPA. Many would also say the same thing off the record. One thing is for sure though, Chris Paul is the definition of a player that everyone hates when he's not on your team, but loves when he's on it.
