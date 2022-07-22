Nico Mannion Tells Story to Illustrate Steph Curry's Greatness

Stephen Curry's range is so expansive that teams in the NBA have begun to routinely pick up the Finals MVP well behind the half court line as he takes the ball up the floor.

But Nico Mannion, who was drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 2020 got to see Curry's ridiculous talent less than a week in the Bay Area.

During an interview on LePodcast, Mannion told a story about his first time guarding Curry in a players-only scrimmage. It became his welcoming moment to the NBA and reinforced the legend that is Stephen Curry for the sharp shooter out of Arizona.

"“There’s one play, he goes left and I go to cut him off, and he goes to go behind the back, kind of slips and falls at an angle so now his shoulder is to the basket,” Mannion said. “He’s sitting down dribbling the ball in his right hand, and I’m like 'I don’t know what to do, he just slipped, he’s on the ground.'

“As he gets up, he shoots. All in one motion, he steps back and shoots a three. I contest it and everything. It barely touches the net. It’s one of those where the net just kind of pulses."

It was a cold moment for Mannion, who thought he had played Curry well but little did he know, this wasn't a fluke situation for Curry as his teammate Marquese Chriss explained to him on the ensuing inbound.

"Marquese, who’s one of my good friends, Marquese Chriss goes to throw the ball in and I look at him and I’m like ‘What the f--k was that?’ and he’s like ‘You’ll get used to it.’”