Skip to main content
Nico Mannion Tells Story to Illustrate Steph Curry's Greatness

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Nico Mannion Tells Story to Illustrate Steph Curry's Greatness

Nico Mannion was a Warrior for only five days before he got Steph'ed first-hand

Stephen Curry's range is so expansive that teams in the NBA have begun to routinely pick up the Finals MVP well behind the half court line as he takes the ball up the floor.

But Nico Mannion, who was drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 2020 got to see Curry's ridiculous talent less than a week in the Bay Area.

During an interview on LePodcast, Mannion told a story about his first time guarding Curry in a players-only scrimmage. It became his welcoming moment to the NBA and reinforced the legend that is Stephen Curry for the sharp shooter out of Arizona. 

"“There’s one play, he goes left and I go to cut him off, and he goes to go behind the back, kind of slips and falls at an angle so now his shoulder is to the basket,” Mannion said. “He’s sitting down dribbling the ball in his right hand, and I’m like 'I don’t know what to do, he just slipped, he’s on the ground.'

“As he gets up, he shoots. All in one motion, he steps back and shoots a three. I contest it and everything. It barely touches the net. It’s one of those where the net just kind of pulses."

It was a cold moment for Mannion, who thought he had played Curry well but little did he know, this wasn't a fluke situation for Curry as his teammate Marquese Chriss explained to him on the ensuing inbound.

"Marquese, who’s one of my good friends, Marquese Chriss goes to throw the ball in and I look at him and I’m like ‘What the f--k was that?’ and he’s like ‘You’ll get used to it.’”

Mar 4, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) against Golden State Warriors guard Nico Mannion (2) at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Nico Mannion Tells Story to Illustrate Steph Curry's Greatness

By C.J. Peterson33 seconds ago
Mar 8, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) talks to general manager Bob Myers before the game against the LA Clippers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
News

The Golden State Warriors don't appear to be making a blockbuster trade any time soon.

By C.J. Peterson17 minutes ago
2019-NBA-Awards-Arrivals-11
News

Shaq Fires Back at Steph Curry's Hot Take

By Joey Linn21 hours ago
1233604095.0
News

Shohei Ohtani Reacts to Winning Best Male Athlete

By Joey LinnJul 20, 2022 11:35 PM EDT
Jul 15, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Mac McClung (55) dribbles against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8) during an NBA Summer League game at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
News

Warriors Sign Mac McClung to One-Year Deal

By C.J. PetersonJul 20, 2022 9:06 PM EDT
Steph-Curry-LeBron-James-USA
News

Steph Curry Takes Shot at LeBron James During ESPYS

By Joey LinnJul 20, 2022 8:37 PM EDT
Feb 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers speaks with Dallas Mavericks majority owner Mark Cuban before the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
News

Exclusive: Bob Myers Reveals Favorite Moment of Warriors Playoffs Run

By C.J. PetersonJul 20, 2022 8:36 PM EDT
USATSI_18533059_168390270_lowres
News

Grant Williams Confidently Believes Celtics Were 'Better Team' Than Warriors

By Farbod EsnaashariJul 20, 2022 3:16 PM EDT
Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) looks on before game five of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Andrew Wiggins Regrets Getting Vaccinated

By C.J. PetersonJul 19, 2022 8:37 PM EDT