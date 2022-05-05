Report: Gary Payton II Out for at Least 3 Weeks

Gary Payton II's postseason may have concluded Tuesday night.

According to reports from Shams Charania of The Athletic, Payton II, exited Game 2 against the Memphis Grizzlies will be out for at least 3 weeks. Suffering a broken elbow and slight ligament damage, the defensive specialist may not return this postseason.

After serving as an instrumental piece in Golden State's win in Game 1 over Memphis, tasked with guarding Ja Morant, Payton II saw less than three minutes of action Tuesday.

Going up for a layup on a fastbreak opportunity, Payton II was taken out mid-air by Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks. Landing on his left arm awkwardly, Payton II exited the game in obvious discomfort and was quickly ruled out following x-rays inside FedExForum.

Warriors players as well as head coach Steve Kerr were extremely outspoken regarding what they viewed as a "dirty" play. Kerr even went as far to say that Brooks "broke the code" between NBA players.

For Payton II, in his seventh season as a pro, things have just been starting to shape up for what has been an unstable start to his career. Bouncing between teams in addition to playing in the G League, the son of Seattle Sonics great Gary Payton finally seemed to find is perfect fit in Golden State.

After producing for the Warriors in the first round against the Denver Nuggets, Payton II earned a spot in the starting lineup against Memphis, which yielded the Warriors a 1-0 lead heading into Game 2.

Other reports around the league have stated that Payton II could miss as much as five weeks which would eliminate all hopes of a postseason return. Missing just three weeks could allow Payton II to make an appearance in the NBA Finals if Golden State can find a way to advance that far.