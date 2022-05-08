Report: NBA Reaches Decision on Jordan Poole's Ja Morant Swipe

The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported that the NBA will not be taking any action against Jordan Poole for his controversial reach in on Ja Morant. It seems as if the league ultimately determined what many had already concluded, that Poole's swipe that caught Morant's knee was not only unintentional, but also did not cause the injury.

There has been a lot of dialogue surrounding that play, largely because of Morant's now deleted Tweet that insinuated Poole made a malicious play; however, the NBA evidently disagrees. Memphis head coach Taylor Jenkins reported that Morant will likely miss Game 4 with a knee injury, so his availability will be a story to follow.

Unlike the play Dillon Brooks made against Gary Payton II, that resulted in an ejection and suspension, Poole's reach in on Ja Morant was seemingly determined by the league to be unintentional and unworthy of disciplinary action.

Already up 2-1 in the series, Golden State has one more game at home before traveling back to Memphis. This series has been hostile both on and off the court, and that will likely only increase with each game.

The Warriors and Grizzlies are set to play Game 4 on Monday night, and while Morant has not officially been ruled out, his head coach indicated that may be the case. For a Grizzlies team that was dominant without him in the regular season, they will need to regain that level of play if they want to even the series at 2-2.

