Skip to main content
Report: NBA Reaches Decision on Jordan Poole's Ja Morant Swipe

Report: NBA Reaches Decision on Jordan Poole's Ja Morant Swipe

The NBA reportedly will not take action on Jordan Poole's reach in on Ja Morant

Stephan Lam / The Chronicle

The NBA reportedly will not take action on Jordan Poole's reach in on Ja Morant

The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported that the NBA will not be taking any action against Jordan Poole for his controversial reach in on Ja Morant. It seems as if the league ultimately determined what many had already concluded, that Poole's swipe that caught Morant's knee was not only unintentional, but also did not cause the injury.

There has been a lot of dialogue surrounding that play, largely because of Morant's now deleted Tweet that insinuated Poole made a malicious play; however, the NBA evidently disagrees. Memphis head coach Taylor Jenkins reported that Morant will likely miss Game 4 with a knee injury, so his availability will be a story to follow.

Unlike the play Dillon Brooks made against Gary Payton II, that resulted in an ejection and suspension, Poole's reach in on Ja Morant was seemingly determined by the league to be unintentional and unworthy of disciplinary action.

Already up 2-1 in the series, Golden State has one more game at home before traveling back to Memphis. This series has been hostile both on and off the court, and that will likely only increase with each game.

The Warriors and Grizzlies are set to play Game 4 on Monday night, and while Morant has not officially been ruled out, his head coach indicated that may be the case. For a Grizzlies team that was dominant without him in the regular season, they will need to regain that level of play if they want to even the series at 2-2.

Injury Update: Ja Morant Expected to Miss Game 4

Steph Curry Reveals Defensive Game Plan Against Ja Morant

Gary Payton II Addresses Elbow Injury

1200x0
News

Report: NBA Reaches Decision on Jordan Poole's Ja Morant Swipe

By Joey Linn46 seconds ago
nba-plain--09ee1149-ad51-4138-964d-e70dbc5019d8
News

Injury Update: Ja Morant Expected to Miss Game 4

By Joey Linn35 minutes ago
May 3, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) sits on the court during the first half in game two of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Ja Morant Reacts to Play that Resulted in Injury After Game 3

By C.J. Peterson18 hours ago
May 7, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives between Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) and guard Ja Morant (12) during the first half of game three of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Warriors Win Game 3 in Blowout Fashion

By C.J. Peterson18 hours ago
ratio3x2_1800
News

Steph Curry Reveals Defensive Game Plan Against Ja Morant

By Joey Linn22 hours ago
1386778355.0
News

Steph Curry Reveals Game 3 Mindset

By Joey Linn23 hours ago
1364133062.0
News

Game 3 Injury Report: Warriors vs. Grizzlies

By Joey LinnMay 7, 2022
AP-Warriors-Grizzlies-Basketball-6
News

Draymond Green Gives Injury Update on Eye

By Joey LinnMay 6, 2022
BNG-L-WARRIORS-1203-9
News

Steve Kerr Gives Injury Update on Gary Payton II

By Joey LinnMay 5, 2022