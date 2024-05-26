Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry Make Huge Announcement

Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry have a big announcement

July 12, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry arrive for the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
In an Instagram post on Sunday afternoon, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry shared the incredible news that their son Caius Chai had been born.

“Our sweet baby boy decided to make an early arrival!! He's doing great and we are finally settling in at home as a family of 6! So grateful! Caius Chai 5/11/24,” the couple shared.

As Steph and Ayesha included in their post, their new baby was born a little over two weeks ago on May 11th, 2024, and is doing great.

This is the fourth child for Steph and Ayesha, and Caius joins Riley, Ryan, and Canon.

Ayesha’s pregnancy was announced by the Currys on Instagram at the beginning of March, and the couple has now shared the amazing news that Caius Chai has been born. Riley Curry, born in 2012, was the Steph and Ayesha’s first child. Ryan Curry, the couple’s second child, was born in 2015. The Currys then welcomed their first son in 2018 when Canon was born. 

This will be a busy summer for Curry, as not only does the Golden State Warriors star have a new baby, but he will be playing for Team USA in the 2024 Olympics. Always busy with different things on and off the court, this will be quite the offseason for Curry and his family.

