Steph Curry Gives Details of Ejection During Warriors vs Grizzlies

In a moment that no one expected, Steph Curry was ejected for the third time in his career against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. It was an incredibly pivotal moment in the fourth quarter, and many fans deemed it to be an unnecessary ejection.

Curry was asked about what went through his head during the heated moment with Jordan Poole when he threw his mouthpiece on the ground and was ejected for it.

"It was a crucial time of the game and the way our season is going, there's questions about the heightened sense of urgency of every detail matters," Curry said. "When you want something really bad, you're like 'just get the win.' Fourth quarter, execution, clutch time type situation, all of that stuff does matter. So, I reacted in a way that obviously put myself and the team in a tough place. The intentions and the energy around what matters and the sense of winning, that's what it's about."

It seemed like the Warriors were going to lose the game against the Grizzlies, but somehow, both Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole stepped up huge in the final moments of the game. Klay Thompson hit a massive shot, and Jordan Poole made the game-winning layup.

"Thankfully, my teammates responded really well," Curry said. "Klay with a big shot, JP with a game-winner at the end, execution was great. We needed that one, so there was a lot of sense of urgency for sure. Kinda let my emotions get in the way of it."

Steph Curry actually wasn't expecting to get ejected for throwing his mouthpiece during the Grizzlies game. One of the few other times Curry was ejected in his career was for throwing his mouthpiece, but it was for throwing it into the crowd. For that reason alone, Curry wasn't expecting to get ejected.

"I remember in 2016, when I threw it and I hit somebody, that was a clear situation," Curry said. "But this one, I'm sure he just saw how hard I threw it, but it didn't go into the stands. It was kind of a delayed reaction by, I forget who it was, whoever threw me out. When I threw it, I might as well throw it on the court. So, I threw it pretty hard, but I didn't think it got to the stands or put anybody in danger, so maybe I did hit the floor too hard. It is what it is."

Fortunately for both Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, the team ended up victorious against the Memphis Grizzlies. Ultimately, everything ended up well for the Warriors.